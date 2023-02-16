Contests
Joe Burrow, Jason Derulo to invest in women’s pro sports team

The professional women’s volleyball team will play in Omaha, Nebraska.
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to add to his business portfolio.

Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, announced they are the founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation in December, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

There are currently no professional women’s volleyball leagues in the United States. Pop singer and songwriter Jason Derulo is investing in a team that will play in the PVF in Omaha, Nebraska. The league starts in February 2024.

[Joe Burrow negotiating contract to ‘keep his weapons,’ Chase says]

“My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Joe Burrow said. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door, and we are excited to see these athletes chase their dreams and goals.”

Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer is also a founding partner of the PVF with Burrow and his parents.

Derulo believes the sport is becoming more popular, specifically women’s volleyball. He’s hoping this league can help “change women’s sports forever.”

Volleyball is popular in Nebraska and the sport has a rabid following. The University of Nebraska has one of the best programs in the country, with its games attracting big crowds.

“The trajectory just seems so bright,” Derulo told TMZ Sports. “It’s just been growing year after year after year and if it continues on this path, especially with this platform, I think it can absolutely be the next big thing.”

Clearly, Burrow wants to start creating more business opportunities for himself outside of his football career, similar to how former NFL quarterback Tom Brady did while playing. Burrow, NBA star Blake Griffin and several other professional athletes recently spent $5 million to purchase a farm in Iowa.

Burrow, 26, is in line to land a massive contract extension from the Bengals this spring. Negotiating a long-term deal for Burrow is Cincinnati’s top priority this season. Depending on how his contract is structured, he could become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. His deal could surpass the top quarterback contract in the NFL right now and that is $50 million a year with over $150 million guaranteed.

