LIVE: Federal EPA administrator speaks on Ohio train derailment

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
This story will be updated. Livestream below.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Michael Regan, the administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is in East Palestine Thursday, 13 days after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

The train derailment has raised environmental concerns for surrounding communities and the downstream watershed that supplies drinking water for five million people, including 80 percent of Greater Cincinnati residents who rely on the Ohio River.

[Norfolk Southern backs out of community town hall amid mounting criticism]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

