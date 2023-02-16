NKY man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man wanted for attempted murder surrendered at the Kenton County Detention Center Wednesday night, Covington police say.

Nicolas Turner, 21, is accused of shooting someone following an online dispute in which the suspect allegedly insulted the victim’s baby, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

On Feb. 1, officers were sent to W. 43rd Street and Boron Avenue for an accident with injuries, police said.

They located the vehicle but officers later found out the injured passenger had been taken to the hospital by a passerby.

Covington police say their investigation revealed the victim had been shot several times somewhere in the area of the Cappel Sports Complex in Latonia.

Turner knew the victim, police added.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Turner is expected to appear in Kenton County Court on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.