Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

NKY man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in, police say

Nicolas Turner, 21, turned himself in to Covington police Wednesday night.
Nicolas Turner, 21, turned himself in to Covington police Wednesday night.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man wanted for attempted murder surrendered at the Kenton County Detention Center Wednesday night, Covington police say.

Nicolas Turner, 21, is accused of shooting someone following an online dispute in which the suspect allegedly insulted the victim’s baby, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

On Feb. 1, officers were sent to W. 43rd Street and Boron Avenue for an accident with injuries, police said.

They located the vehicle but officers later found out the injured passenger had been taken to the hospital by a passerby.

Covington police say their investigation revealed the victim had been shot several times somewhere in the area of the Cappel Sports Complex in Latonia.

Turner knew the victim, police added.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Turner is expected to appear in Kenton County Court on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Pamela Jack, 61, did have ongoing health factors when she was transported to the hospital,...
NKY woman’s death under investigation after ‘apparent homicide’ ruling from coroner

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
LIVE: Federal EPA administrator speaks on Ohio train derailment
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on a train derailment in East Palestine Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio not eligible for FEMA, DeWine seeks federal help for East Palestine
An Edgewood High School student threatened students and staff on Monday, according to the...
Edgewood High School student arrested after making school threat
Aaliyah Haretuku is an actress and a wrestler at Highlands High School.
Northern Kentucky girl shines on wrestling mat and the stage