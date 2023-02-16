Contests
Northern Kentucky girl shines on wrestling mat and the stage

"She is fearless."
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - A 7th grader at Highlands High School goes from Cinderella’s rags to wrestling moves in between shows.

Aaliyah Haretuku tried out and won the lead role in the play and was wrestling at the same time.

“I call her my Maleficient. She’s the pretty nice girl but if you make her made her wings will come out and you gotta watch out,” Aaliyah’s father Moananui said.

FOX19′s Jeremy Rauch has Aaliyah’s story. You can watch it in the video player above.

