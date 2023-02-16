Ohio not eligible for FEMA, DeWine seeks federal help for East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested federal help Thursday morning in response to the ongoing health and environmental concerns of those in East Palestine.

According to the governor’s office, he spoke with officials at the White House and asked for “on-the-ground assistance” from multiple agencies, including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

DeWine even discussed federal support from FEMA, an agency that helps rebuild and improve communities, but Ohio is still not eligible for assistance right now.

The discussion arose weeks after a 50-car freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3, spilling contaminants into multiple water sources, such as the Ohio River.

While the community was allowed to return home five days after the incident, residents are still concerned about their health.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency tested the water on Wednesday and did not detect contamination, deeming municipal water safe to drink.

Even as testing continues to be more frequent and shows promising results, DeWine says he will continue working with FEMA to see what assistance can be provided to East Palestine.

FOX19 is reaching out to FEMA for a response.

