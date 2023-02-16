Contests
Police: Woman ‘ambushed’ in deadly Fairfield Township shooting

The woman is believed to have been targeted.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead after police found her shot multiple times in Fairfield Township, according to police at the scene.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Vonne Vail Court. Police found a woman in her twenties who lives in the neighborhood shot multiple times. They say she was targeted.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots and then looked out the window to find the woman lying in the street.

“It appears someone snuck up behind her and ambushed her, from what we can tell,” said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. “We canvassed the area very heavily over the last several hours.”

EMS transported the woman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died.

Ken Yablonksy has lived on Vonne Vail for three years.

“Nothing like this you’d think would happen in your neighborhood,” he said. “Came outside, saw somebody laying on the ground there. Police stopped in front of the person lying on the ground and started doing CPR.”

Yablonksy is among dozens of nearby residents rattled by the shooting.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood,” he said. “You’re talking 4 p.m. in the afternoon. You’ve got the police station right up there. Not much activity, except for occasional dog walkers. You’ve got the dog park right up there.”

No word on suspects. Police are continuing to investigate.

