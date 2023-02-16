Tri-State woman launches catering company inspired by her mother

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman has been in the beauty industry working as a hairstylist for more than two decades; now, she’s exploring another adventure launching her own catering company.

Crystal Render started Magnificent Morsels Catering in 2018.

“It actually started as my mother’s dream, and as I built it, what I thought would fulfill her dream, it slowly turned into my passion,” Render explained.

A love that has also gained the affection of others with the business winning the BBB Torch Award in 2022.

The catering company was also featured in Edible Ohio Valley Magazine.

“Not only was it a food-based magazine, but to be able to take my team and my family with me and my mother to get to be in that photo that’s something that will last forever,” says Render.

While MMC catering is quickly growing, Render says she hit some bumps along the way, which made the business the success it is today.

She embraced the lessons she learned after closing her family’s restaurant in 2009.

“I’ll say this, the whole journey from going to the restaurant to catering, taking the moment to just quiet things down, figure it out all over again,” says Render. “You just have to make sure you understand that failure isn’t an option, and once you have that mind shift, the rest will follow.”

When she’s not in the kitchen, you can often find her doing hair at her salon, Crystal Marie’s Devine Designs. She took home the Best Of Springdale Award last year.

As she continues to pour her heart and soul into both companies, Render says the greatest reward is what she has learned about herself and the example she hopes to leave for her children.

“Hopefully, my kids will see that you can make a difference,” says Render. “It’s not about making money and being successful and full of fame. All those things are wonderful, but if you haven’t made a difference, it doesn’t mean anything.

Render says in the future, she would like to open a community kitchen to give back and is hoping to roll out a home kitchen collection.

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

f you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering, we want to hear from you.

Call 513-421-1919 or send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.