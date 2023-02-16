Water filtration company sees boost in sales after toxic spill upstate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State water filtration company says their sales have skyrocketed after the train derailment in East Palestine has brought some water safety concerns to southwest Ohio.

Mike Noschang is the owner of Ohio Valley Pure Water.

He says customers are ordering everything from complete water filtration system installs to under-the-sink models that filter water for drinking and cooking. It’s a process called reverse osmosis.

“Not only will it remove vinyl chloride but reverse osmosis is going to remove 95-99% of all contaminants in water,” Noschang says.

More than a week after the chemical in East Palestine, there is growing concern that toxins may flow south.

The Greater Cincinnati Water Works says it continues to closely monitor the safety of the water and that the latest Ohio River test results show no contaminants.

On Thursday, GCWW released an update, saying they expect the liquid plume to arrive in the Tri-State area either late Saturday or early Sunday.

“Ever since the news of the vinyl chloride from East Palestine, our phones have been ringing off the hook,” says Noschang. “What we would normally get in a month in sales calls, we’re now getting in a day.”

Noschang says people can install a filtration system themselves, but it may get a little tricky.

“If you don’t have any plumbing experience, you may want to hire a professional because the last thing you want to wake up to is a flooded kitchen just to save a few dollars,” explains Noschang.

Noschang says a filter and installation can run anywhere from $600 and up, depending on how many add-ons the customer wants.

He says the first thing for homeowners to do is find out where their water is coming from. If it is not the Ohio River, then, according to Noschang, there is no concern whatsoever.

