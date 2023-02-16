Contests
What do you think? Tricia Macke gets up-close look at East Palestine water
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has been in East Palestine for several days talking with residents, and local and state officials about the situation following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

On Thursday, she went to a nearby creek to get an up-close look at the water.

She poses a simple question to those watching: what do you think when you see the water?

