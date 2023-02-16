Woman identified after being ‘ambushed’ in deadly Fairfield Township shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was “ambushed” and killed Wednesday in Fairfield Township has been identified.

Tanizjah Kemper, 20, of Hamilton, died around 4:30 p.m. from a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, police say officers found the 20-year-old woman around 4 p.m. on Vonnie Vail Court near Walden Ponds Circle.

Kemper was targeted, Fairfield Township police explained.

“It appears someone snuck up behind her and ambushed her, from what we can tell,” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said. “We canvassed the area very heavily over the last several hours.”

Emergency crews took the woman to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital, where she died.

After speaking with several witnesses, Fairfield Township police investigators obtained video of a maroon Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate JNH4815 fleeing the area around the time of the shooting.

The license plates were stolen out of Springfield Township, police said.

Investigators say a different stolen license plate may be on the suspect’s vehicle now.

Based on information investigators received, they say it is possible the car may be in the Evanston neighborhood or Liberty Street area near Over-the-Rhine.

There are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle or the people in the vehicle, contact the Fairfield Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Fairfield Township police say they are searching for a maroon Honda Accord after it fled the scene of a shooting. (Fairfield Township Police)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.