10+ cars towed from Middletown body shop that closed without notice

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - More than ten car owners were left scrambling without their vehicles after a Middletown body shop owner allegedly failed to pay rent.

Tom Bennett is the owner of Bennetts Body Shop in Middletown. According to the building’s owner, Tom Young, Bennett failed to pay his rent multiple months in a row, so Young had all the cars at the shop towed and asked Bennett to leave.

“He just wasn’t paying his rent,” Young said Friday. “He didn’t pay. He was about two to three months behind.”

Young says Bennett moved into the building three years ago and everything was going smoothly until the end of last year.

“There was a clause in the lease that if he went 30 days late that I could take possession of the building back,” he said.

Young says he didn’t want to ask Bennett to leave and that he tried to work with him to resolve the situation. But without payment, Young and Bennett agreed to go their separate ways.

“He said he would be out February 6th,” Young said. “I took him at his word, but the building was full of cars, and there were five cars outside.”

Young says he had one last request before he kicked Bennett out, that Bennett give him the names and numbers of the car owners so he might tell them where there cars are to collect them. Said Young, “He just wouldn’t respond.”

The cars were towed away by Steve’s Towing, owned by Steve Gebhardt.

“When they got here, we tried to separate all the parts and make sure they got their parts back to their cars,” Gebhardt said.

Gebhardt says he felt terrible for the car owners. “There was a few of them that got their vehicles back for free. I felt really bad for them. Everybody else got a discount. We cut the rates way down.”

Julie Holmes says her car had been at Bennett’s business for a little over a year after he told her it the repairs would take four months.

“He said he was having a hard time getting workers,” she said, adding Bennett was initially polite but over time stopped responding to her messages.

Holmes only found out her car had been towed when her stepson saw a message from a fellow customer on Facebook saying Bennetts was no longer in business.

“We had to pay to get the car back,” she said. “We had to pay the initial tow fee and the impound fee, and then we had to turn around and pay another tow fee to get it home.”

Between service fees at Bennetts and towing costs, the family says they’ve paid more than $3,000. On top of that, they say the car still needs to be repaired.

