Blustery, cold and cloudy Friday with chance of flurries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mostly cloudy day in the tri-state with temperatures below-normal thanks to northwesterly winds. Blustery gusts up to 30 miles per hour will keep highs only in the mid 30s. We can’t rule out a few light snow flurries, but no impacts are expected from the flakes. Wind chills will be in the 20s through the day.

Clouds clear out overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, allowing for temperatures to plummet late. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. After a cold start, temperatures will improve Saturday back into the low-to-mid 40s thanks to abundant sunshine along with a few high thin clouds.

Breezy warm winds on Sunday will bump highs back in the mid 50s by the end of the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds.

President’s Day Monday will be dry for much of the day, but a weak front passes through the tri-state. This will give us a small chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers, but should they develop they’ll be brief.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all stand the chance of isolated to widely scattered rain showers, though as of Friday afternoon, they do not appear to be washouts. Temperatures warm up each day with Tuesday in the mid 50s, but by Thursday, highs will be in the mid 60s!

