Butler County woman with dementia considered endangered missing person

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Fairfield Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a Butler County woman with dementia.

Patricia Gray, 76, drove away from her home on Barkly Avenue Thursday around 2:30 p.m. and has not returned, police said.

The 76-year-old woman drives a white 2020 Chevy Trax with Ohio license plate JHW6199.

Gray is described as a 5′4″ white female that weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Law enforcement says they are concerned for her safety.

Police encourage people to call 911 if they see the missing woman or to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 if they have information on her whereabouts.

