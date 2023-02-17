Butler County woman with dementia safely located, police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County woman with dementia that was missing for less than 24 hours has been located.

Patricia Gray, 76, drove away from her home on Barkly Avenue Thursday around 2:30 p.m. and did not return, police said.

The 76-year-old woman was driving a white 2020 Chevy Trax with Ohio license plate JHW6199.

Gray is described as a 5′4″ white female that weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Middletown police say she was found and is safe.

