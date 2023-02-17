Contests
Cincinnati closes Ohio River water intake as a safety precaution

Greater Cincinnati Water Works continues to monitor the Ohio River.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works shut off the Ohio River water intake on Friday due to the anticipated arrival of the chemical plume traveling from East Palestine after a 50-car train derailed two weeks ago.

While the chemicals that were spilled from the derailment in East Palestine have not been detected in the Cincinnati-area, the water department says they are working to ensure residents are safe.

“Our City Administration is prepared for these types of events,” City Manager Sheryl Long said. “I understand the concern, and I’m confident that temporarily shutting off the Ohio River intake is the best move.”

As a result of the Ohio River water intake being shut off, Greater Cincinnati Water Works says they will temporarily switch to water reserves.

“There’s zero risk that our water reserves contain contaminants from the train derailment site, and tapping these reserves will give us all peace of mind,” Long explained. “I want to thank GCWW, who are truly the best of the best, and state that I have full faith in their decision-making and their ability to keep us safe.”

According to Greater Cincinnati Water Works’ latest test results, hazardous chemicals still have not been detected in the Ohio River as of Thursday at 10 p.m.

“We are taking this preventative step to ensure the health, safety, and confidence of residents,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Our entire community has East Palestine in our thoughts, and in coordination with the Ohio EPA and the Sanitation Commission, we will continue to support the best recovery possible.”

The plume is expected to arrive this weekend, which was sooner than the water department anticipated.

