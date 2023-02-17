Contests
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Clermont County crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 34-year-old driver is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on Ohio 222 in Batavia Township, patrol officials said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Ohio 222 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign and then two trees, according to the release.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office pronounced Nicholas E. Kellerman of Batavia dead at the scene from his injuries, troopers say.

His passenger, Joseph R. Mills, 34, also of Batavia was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to OSP.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Central Joint Fire-EMS District, Batavia Police Department, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted OSP at the scene.

Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

