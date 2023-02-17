Contests
Former Bengals QB Jon Kitna to be named Lakota East head football coach: Source

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna throws against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 28,...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna throws against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2003, in Cincinnati. Kitna has been named the AP Comeback Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna is reportedly going to be named the head football coach at Lakota East High School, a source confirmed to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch.

Kitna, who played for the Bengals for five seasons, has coached at the high school and professional levels since retiring from the NFL.

He coached at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2012-2014, Waxahachie High School in Texas from 2015-2017 and most recently at Burleson High School in Texas. He was the Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach in 2019.

The 50-year-old Kitna will replace Rick Haynes, who stepped down from the head coaching position at Lakota East on Feb. 1 following 13 seasons with the Thunderhawks.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lakota East is scheduled to announce their new head football coach at a press conference on Feb. 22, Director of Athletics Jill Meiring said.

Regarding the news that Kitna is taking over as Lakota East football coach, Meiring said, “We’re not going to comment until Wednesday,” the Enquirer reports.

Kitna played 14 seasons in the NFL.

In 2003, he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year after guiding the Bengals to an 8-8 record while throwing for 3,591 yards and a career-high 26 touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

