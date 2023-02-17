Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants

This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Labor said one of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation service providers employed at least 102 teens ages 13 to 17 for hazardous work on overnight shifts at meat-processing facilities.

The department said in a news release Friday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD, based in Kieler, Wisconsin, has paid $1.5 million in civil penalties. The teens worked at 13 plants in eight states.

“The Department of Labor has made it absolutely clear that violations of child labor laws will not be tolerated,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “No child should ever be subject to the conditions found in this investigation.”

The Wage and Hour Division said it found the underage employees were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat-processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters. At least three minors suffered injuries while working for the company.

The fine, paid Thursday, was the maximum civil money penalty allowed by federal law. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department assessed $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law.

The investigation started in August, with a complaint filed in court in November.

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago. “When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults - who had recruited, hired and supervised these children - tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices.”

Investigators said they found at least one teen working illegally at the following locations:

  • George’s Inc., Batesville, Ark.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Green Forest, Ark.
  • JBS Foods, Greeley, Colo.
  • Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Milford, Ind.
  • Cargill Inc., Dodge City, Kan.
  • Turkey Valley Farms, Marshall, Minn.
  • Buckhead Meat of Minnesota, St. Cloud, Minn.
  • JBS Foods, Worthington, Minn.
  • Gibbon Packing Co., Gibbon, Neb.
  • JBS Foods, Grand Island, Neb.
  • Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc., Omaha, Neb.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Goodlettsville, Tenn.
  • Cargill Inc., Fiona, Texas

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
2 teens, adults arrested after 13 vehicles stolen from Colerain Township dealerships

Latest News

A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
Greater Cincinnati Water Works continues to monitor the Ohio River.
Cincinnati closes Ohio River water intake as a safety precaution
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment