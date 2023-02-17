Contests
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50

(Atlanta News First)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Dearborn County.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on US-50 in Greendale.

Indiana State Police say the man was out of his car on the side of the road pushing his car when he was hit by another driver traveling in the same direction.

The Dearborn County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It’s unclear whether the driver stopped at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The scene remains active as of this writing. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

