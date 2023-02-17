Contests
Man pushing car hit, killed on US 50 identified

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to push his disabled car off the road.

Lee Thomas, 19, of Cleves, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 50, according to Indiana State Police.

Thomas was driving a 2010 Kia car when it broke down on the highway near Green Comm Drive around 7:30 p.m., troopers explained.

He got out of the car and went to push it from the rear of the vehicle while a 15-year-old steered it.

While pushing the car, Thomas was hit by a westbound 2012 Volkswagen car driven by a 76-year-old Lawrenceburg man, state police said.

The impact of the collision sent the 2010 Kia into the path of an oncoming 2010 Volkswagen driven by a 37-year-old from Amelia, according to ISP.

The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office pronounced Thomas dead at the scene.

The teen in Thomas’ Kia and the 76-year-old man suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

State police continue to investigate the crash, but they said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

