Much Colder Air Friday Afternoon

Weekend remains dry and slowly warming up by Sunday.
First Alert Friday Forecast
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wind chill factors in the 20s Friday morning, but staying dry. Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid-30s and wind chill temperatures in the 20s all day. A few flurries will be possible.

Temperatures improve over the weekend with mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday under dry conditions. However, both Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly and even frosty in some locations.

Next week will be cloudy with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s and chances for rain showers.

