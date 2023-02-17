WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - There is currently an active structure fire at the Chagrin River Walk Apartments.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex on 38401 Mentor Ave. between Erie Street and Kirtland Road around 6:10 a.m.

Multiple city fire departments battle active Willoughby Apartment fire (woio)

Multiple fire departments are on the scene.

The fire started in a construction zone at the apartment complex.

Neighboring apartment buildings within the apartment complex were evacuated as the siding began melting off the building.

Andrews Osborne Academy had previously planned to take the day off as a mid-winter break, the school confirmed.

In a statement from the head of the school, Larry Goodman confirmed that food services will continue for boarding students.

The Lake County sheriff says to please use caution and an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

