NKY woman’s rape kit went untested for 17 years: ‘They forgot about it’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kimberley Mattingly was surprised to hear the knock on the door in the middle of the day last fall.

A detective from the Bellevue Police Department drove 56 miles from Northern Kentucky to her Cynthiana apartment to give her an update on her case. The evidence kit collected after she was sexually assaulted was processed with the results put into a national DNA database. Unfortunately, there were no matches identifying a suspect.

“I was shocked,” Mattingly told FOX19. “Very shocked. I was dealing with so many different emotions.”

Mattingly was surprised because the alleged sexual assault happened in January 2006. She was a cab driver who was approached by two men outside of a house party. They raped her.

The young mother-of-two immediately reported the assault and drove the cab to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where she was met by a Bellevue police officer. Specially trained nurses collected the sexual assault kit that ultimately sat in an evidence room for more than a decade.

Mattingly had no idea the case was forgotten.

“If you have evidence, just like any, any other crime, if you have evidence, then you put the evidence somewhere where it can be used,” Mattingly said. “You don’t just store it on a shelf for only 17 years.”

To complicate the investigation today, Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain told FOX19 the department cannot find the original police report.

The Rape Kit Backlog

The rape kit backlog comprises unanalyzed sexual assault forensic evidence, according to the national organization RAINN. There are two main sources that make up the backlog: evidence that was never sent to the crime lab; and evidence that arrived at a crime lab but was never tested.

When it comes to identifying, prosecuting and convicting perpetrators, DNA evidence is a critical factor. Collecting this type of evidence is now standard for all 50 states and the federal government. Crime labs analyze these DNA samples and create DNA profiles that are unique to a specific person. The profiles are added to CODIS. CODIS now has more than 10 million profiles.

Since 2010, the Joyful Heart Association started the End the Backlog project. There are several reasons for why the backlog exists, according to End the Backlog. Lack of policies and protocols for rape kit testing, knowledge gaps and lack of training, whether the identity of the perpetrator is known, a lack of resources and outdated or unclear lab policies all contribute to the backlog.

There are currently more than 58,000 untested rape kits, according to End the Backlog. There are zero in Ohio and Kentucky but an estimated 5,000 in Indiana.

Kentucky Efforts

Kentucky is one of the first states in the nation to address the problem. The Commonwealth created the Kentucky SAFE Kit Backlog Research Project.

The passage of the Safe Act in 2016 guaranteed the submission of sexual assault evidence kits, required law enforcement to receive training to conduct victim-centered investigations and established timelines to make sure all kits are tested.

Kentucky State Police told FOX 19 that the backlog is clear.

In 2019, a $1.4 million federal grant was given to Kentucky to expand its Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit and further investigate and prosecute sexual assault cold cases, many of which resulted from the state’s SAFE kit backlog discovered in 2015.

The Cold Case Unit working with local law enforcement and prosecutors has secured 10 indictments linked to the SAFE kit backlog. Four have been connected to two serial offenders.

On Feb. 6, it was announced that KSP assisted the Lexington Police Department in identifying a serial sexual assault offender.

Mattingly’s Case

The two men that raped Kimberly Mattingly in January of 2006 have not been found or arrested. In fact, two weeks ago, KSP told FOX19 they met with the Bellevue Police Department and they have now taken over the investigation.

On Thursday, Mattingly told FOX19 a detective from the Kentucky SAKI Cold Case team met with her to collect a victim impact statement, 17 years and one month after she was assaulted.

“It’s just been a struggle just to know that, you know, I went to the police for help, and they just set everything on a shelf and forgot about it.”

