Pendleton car wash owner providing help, safe space for community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car wash owner in Pendleton has transformed his business into more than a place to clean cars; it is also a safe space for those in the community.

CEO and president of Mr. Bubbles Marvin Butts is not your typical car wash owner.

“I came in the office a couple of times, and kids were sitting over in my waiting area, and they said, ‘well, my mom said I can stay here until she gets off work. It’ll be okay,’” recalls Butts. “So, that was a shock to me. So, I said, ‘well, okay, want a soda or something?’”

It has been years since Mr. Bubbles opened. In the more than two decades since, Butts has been helping those in the Pendleton community.

“When I first moved into the neighborhood, I noticed a lot of things missing that should have been done here,” explains Butts. “And one of the things was the love and the cater to the kids and people, and since I’ve been here, I’ve been making sure their needs have been met.”

Butts helps with housing, clothing and even Thanksgiving dinners.

He says his giving back nature dates back to the 70s when he was in a car crash at the Hopple Street exit.

His car exploded, and by a miracle, he was brought back to life. He opened his eyes the same day doctors were about to pull him off life support.

“After that accident, I came back and felt like a servant, and I put my business second and people first,” Butts says. “I wasn’t like that always, but when that happened, it was a moving experience for me. I call it the most earthly religious experience I ever had. I look at it as a second chance at life, and the old boy upstairs wanted me to be one of his, as Tabatha calls me, his earth angels. So, that’s what changed me.”

At that time, Butts had already lost several family members.

“My mother and six of my sisters and three of my brothers all died from cancer,” Butts says.

This also led to a change in heart and prompted him to make changes in the community.

“I started a foundation and doing my health fair, and it’s called Get It Checked,” Butts explains.

For the Mr. Bubbles’ owner, the best thing about giving back is seeing the reaction from those he helps.

“Making people happy, watching their smiles. That’s why I do what I do,” Butts explains. “My reward is to make them smile and make them happy.”

Butts says he plans on holding his annual health fair on June 10. There will be screenings and health checks.

