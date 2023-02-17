Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
First responders were originally called to the Roselawn scene for two people in cardiac arrest.
Husband, wife dead in Roselawn murder-suicide, police say
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
A dive team was called in to search the pond on Stone Mill Road.
Coroner identifies man who drowned in Colerain Township pond

Latest News

This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates a two-point conversion with quarterback Joe...
WATCH: Zac Taylor is asked why he loves Cincinnati, and his response is perfect
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says