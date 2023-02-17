Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Serious crash closes Glenway Avenue in Westwood

Glenway Avenue shut down in Westwood Friday morning due to a serious crash, Cincinnati police...
Glenway Avenue shut down in Westwood Friday morning due to a serious crash, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

.CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Glenway Avenue shut down in Westwood Friday morning due to a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm.

This main West Side artery is expected to be blocked for several hours between Muddy Creek Road and Glenmore Avenue all the way up to Midway Avenue, according to District 3 police.

Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at 3:42 a.m.

A van traveling westbound on Glenway ran off the road, struck a utility pole and wrecked in a residential front yard, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Fire crews extricated two people and the third person, the backseat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

All three people in the vehicle were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The backseat passenger who was ejected is expected to recover, police confirm.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and the second passenger, who was in the front seat, has unknown injuries, according to CPD.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.

Police confirm they suspect speed is a factor in the crash.

FOX19 NOW also is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Fairfield Township police are searching for a maroon Honda Accord after they say it fled the...
Police: Woman ‘ambushed’ in deadly Fairfield Township shooting
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
2 teens, adults arrested after 13 vehicles stolen from Colerain Township dealerships

Latest News

First Alert Weather Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Lawmakers complete work on bill to speed rape-kit tests
NKY woman’s rape kit went untested for 17 years: ‘They forgot about it’
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50
Mason girl overcomes the odds to win Ohio pageant title
Mason girl with autism to grace national stage after winning Ohio’s pageant crown