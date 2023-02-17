Serious crash closes Glenway Avenue in Westwood

.CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Glenway Avenue shut down in Westwood Friday morning due to a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm.

This main West Side artery is expected to be blocked for several hours between Muddy Creek Road and Glenmore Avenue all the way up to Midway Avenue, according to District 3 police.

Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at 3:42 a.m.

A van traveling westbound on Glenway ran off the road, struck a utility pole and wrecked in a residential front yard, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Fire crews extricated two people and the third person, the backseat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

All three people in the vehicle were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The backseat passenger who was ejected is expected to recover, police confirm.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and the second passenger, who was in the front seat, has unknown injuries, according to CPD.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.

Police confirm they suspect speed is a factor in the crash.

FOX19 NOW also is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

