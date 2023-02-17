Testing the Ohio River: How experts tracked chemical leaks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been two weeks since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. In the days and weeks following, cities all along the Ohio River tested the water for specific chemicals that were reported to have leaked into the river.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that the chemical plume floating down the Ohio River has dissipated.

FOX19 NOW’s Ashley Smith explains in the above videos how the testing has shown falling amounts of that chemical over the past couple of weeks.

For the past several days, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has been in the northern Ohio city where the train derailed.

She gave us an up-close look at the water in East Palestine on Thursday.

