Underground Railroad ties with Cincinnati Parks’ LaBoiteaux Woods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Along Hamilton Avenue just south of College Hill is where a ravine was a pathway for escaped slaves in the 19th century.

Lara Wardlow, Lead Naturalist for LaBoiteaux Woods Nature Preserve, says that this ravine was “pretty significant. People tend to think of the Underground Railroad as something that happened a long time ago in other places. (But people) don’t realize that it’s here in Cincinnati that it happened right here.”

Though many people believe that once runaway slaves crossed the Ohio River, they were free, that wasn’t the case.

Even though Ohio was a state in the union, the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 compelled citizens in the union to assist in the capture of runaway slaves.

To make it even more dangerous, according to Wardlow, there were southern sympathizers living in Cincinnati and many controlled the toll gates and bridges in the city.

“[Once the runaway slaves traveled] into Ohio, where it was illegal to own slaves, it still was not necessarily a safe place to be,” Wardlow explained. “So, moving people in a safe manner further north and getting them into Canada where they could not be removed and taken back to the south was the best bet for most escaping slaves.”

Cincinnati Parks will the Underground Railroad: Ravine to Freedom event on Saturday that will focus on not only showing the trail that escaped slaves traveled - including the ravine - but also discuss abolitionists who helped the runaway slaves successfully travel through the ravine in Cincinnati.

One of the abolitionists discussed in the event is Zebulon Strong, who owned property along Hamilton Avenue, which neighbored the ravines in what is now LaBoiteaux Woods Preserve.

Strong and his family were informed when slaves would travel through the area, and the family would secretly deliver supplies for the runaway slaves. During this time period, it was against the law to assist runaway slaves, so the actions of the Strong family and other abolitionists were a big risk at the time.

Saturday’s event is already sold out, but Wardlow says you can still schedule a trip to LaBoiteaux Woods Nature Preserve, where Cincinnati Parks, “can schedule a group to do an Underground Railroad program... we do a little information talk inside, we do a hike outside we talk about some of the landmarks we can see from here as well as hiking some of the trails and seeing the ravine that was used.”

There is much more to learn about Underground Railroad in Cincinnati beyond the parks. According to Wardlow, a major contributor to the research of the ravine is Kathy Dahl, who has more information on the Hamilton Avenue Road to Freedom website.

Wardlow also adds that there are great resources for learning more about local ties to the Underground Railroad can be found at the Cincinnati Public Library as well as the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

