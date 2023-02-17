Cincinnati to close Ohio River intake to prevent contamination from train derailment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that a chemical plume in the Ohio River from a train derailment in East Palestine has “completely dissipated,” according to the latest testing.

Still, out of an abundance of caution, Greater Cincinnati Water Works say they will close Cincinnati water intake with the plume expected to arrive in the Queen City late Saturday or early Sunday.

While the water intake is shut off, the agency will temporarily switch to water reserves.

“Our City Administration is prepared for these types of events. I understand the concern, and I’m confident that temporarily shutting off the Ohio River intake is the best move,” said City Manager Sheryl Long in a prepared statement Friday.

“There’s zero risk that our water reserves contain contaminants from the train derailment site, and tapping these reserves will give us all peace of mind. I want to thank GCWW, who are truly the best of the best, and state that I have full faith in their decision-making and their ability to keep us safe.”

GCWW reserves are free from contaminants from the train derailment, according to a city news release.

While water reserves are being used, GCWW will continue monitoring the Ohio River to determine when it is safe to reactivate the intake.

GCWW also plans to use additional optimized treatment once the intakes are reopened, even if no chemicals are detected.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to protect the quality of our drinking water. Ensuring a clean and safe water supply to customers is our top priority,” said GCWW Interim Director Verna Arnette.

GCWW continues to work with the Ohio EPA, Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), and neighboring water utilities along the river to collect samples and perform additional analyses to assess any potential threat to our drinking water.

GCWW has tested more than 130 water samples at the Ohio River water intake, and no detectable levels of the chemicals from the derailment site have been found. GCWW will continue testing water and posting test results online.

Thirty-eight rail cars on an eastbound general merchandise freight train derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

As a result, a fire ensued which damaged an additional 12 cars.

There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train consist—11 of which derailed. Here’s a list of the chemicals on board, including cancer-causing vinyl chloride, the NTSB says.

The plume of the spilled chemicals killed 3,500 fish in nearby streams, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and then went into the Ohio River. No vinyl chloride has been detected in the Ohio River, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Norfolk Southern Railway and Norfolk Southern Corp. face several lawsuits.

Norfolk Southern is the same company working to buy Cincinnati’s municipally owned railway for $1.6 billion.

Most of the litigation against the railroad seeks class-action status with more than $5 million in damages, court records show.

In general, the suits have similar claims of negligence and carelessness that allegedly caused the train derailment and subsequent unleashing of toxic chemicals.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also has threatened to sue the railway, according to a letter his office sent them earlier this week.

“The pollution, which continues to contaminate the area around East Palestine, created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm,” Yost wrote.

One of the lawsuits, filed Wednesday by the national law firm Morgan & Morgan on behalf of plaintiffs Aysia Canterbury and Lisa Sodergen, alleges the train derailment released 1.1 million pounds of the “cancer-causing vinyl chloride” into the air, “more in the course of a week than all industrial emitters combined did” in 2021.

Attorneys for the railroad moved one of the lawsuits from a state court where it was filed earlier this week to the federal court, where the other litigation was filed.

The attorney denies the railway has a liability, court filings show.

“Although Defendants deny that they are legally liable for any of the claims or theories of recovery as alleged in the Complaint and further deny that Plaintiffs, or any members of the putative class, are legally entitled to any monetary or equitable relief as alleged in the Complaint, the amount in controversy here satisfies the jurisdictional threshold,” wrote one of Norfolk Southern’s attorneys, Scott Clements.

