Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Westwood crash sends 3 to hospital

Glenway Avenue is open again in Westwood after a critical injury crash closed it for more than...
Glenway Avenue is open again in Westwood after a critical injury crash closed it for more than four hours Friday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

.CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Glenway Avenue is open again in Westwood after a critical injury crash closed it for more than four hours Friday morning.

Cincinnati police reopened Glenway Avenue around 8 a.m. between Muddy Creek Road and Glenmore Avenue.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash at 3:42 a.m. Police tell FOX19 NOW a van traveling westbound on Glenway ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole in a residential front yard.

A backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and Cincinnati fire crews extricated two others inside who were trapped, according to police.

All three people were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

The backseat passenger who was ejected is expected to recover, police confirm.

Details on the injuries of the second passenger, who was in the front seat, were not immediately available.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is on scene investigating.

Police confirm they suspect speed is a factor in the crash.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wawa plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
Greater Cincinnati Wawa location revealed
Reds President and COO Phil Castellini
MLB commish calls out Reds’ Castellini for ‘unfortunate’ comments
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Fairfield Township police are searching for a maroon Honda Accord after they say it fled the...
Police: Woman ‘ambushed’ in deadly Fairfield Township shooting
Several cars were stolen from a the Chrysler dealership on Colerain Avenue Sunday night,...
2 teens, adults arrested after 13 vehicles stolen from Colerain Township dealerships

Latest News

Patricia Gray, 76, has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Butler County woman with dementia considered endangered missing person
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
A 34-year-old driver is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Clermont County crash
After a streak of unseasonably warm weather, winter is back Friday morning.
Winter Returns: Wind chills in 20s, flurries possible