Westwood crash sends 3 to hospital

.CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Glenway Avenue is open again in Westwood after a critical injury crash closed it for more than four hours Friday morning.

Cincinnati police reopened Glenway Avenue around 8 a.m. between Muddy Creek Road and Glenmore Avenue.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash at 3:42 a.m. Police tell FOX19 NOW a van traveling westbound on Glenway ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole in a residential front yard.

Glenway Avenue in Westwood is back open after serious crash, however, the damaged van hasn’t been moved from front yard @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zvFPahcGCF — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) February 17, 2023

A backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and Cincinnati fire crews extricated two others inside who were trapped, according to police.

All three people were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

The backseat passenger who was ejected is expected to recover, police confirm.

Details on the injuries of the second passenger, who was in the front seat, were not immediately available.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is on scene investigating.

Police confirm they suspect speed is a factor in the crash.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

