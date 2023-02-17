Winter Returns: Wind chills in 20s, flurries possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a streak of unseasonably warm weather, winter is back Friday morning.

Wind chill factors are in the 20s right now and will stay there all day.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid-30s.

A few snow flurries are possible.

Weather conditions will improve over the weekend.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s on Saturday and make it into the low 50s on Sunday.

It will be dry but both mornings will be chilly. Some parts of the Tri-State will wake up to frost.

Next week will be cloudy with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s. Chances for rain showers will return.

