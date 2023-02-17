WATCH: Zac Taylor is asked why he loves Cincinnati, and his response is perfect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How much does Bengals head coach Zac Taylor enjoy life in the Queen City? Fair to say the answer is “a lot.”

Taylor was in full offseason mode (and perhaps taking a bit of a caffeinated victory lap to celebrate the retention of his top lieutenants) when he joined HuskerOnline Tuesday.

The Nebraska-native and Nebraska alumnus spoke about coaching the Bengals and living in Cincinnati.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,” he said.

YOWZA COAH. 😂

Taylor continued:

“I love it in Cincinnati. It’s just a really good fit for my family and myself, and with myself and the other coaches, and the owners, and [Bengals Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I just can’t imagine myself anywhere else. They’ll have to kick me out of here.

“It’s the same values that I grew up with in Norman [Oklahoma], and the people are Midwestern people. I always thought I was from the Midwest. I’ve learned I’m not. This is the Midwest, where I live right now...

“The people are just very down to earth, hardworking, really good people, treat their neighbors the right way. That’s very much how the Brown and Blackburn family are with me. We just share values, constant communication, constant alignment... I know that’s special thing to have in this league. It’s not always that way, so I don’t take it for granted and just really enjoy it, and my family is really happy here as well.”

Dang coach, coulda' just said he likes the chili😅😂 pic.twitter.com/iqs6v7srEk — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 17, 2023

