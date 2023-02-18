1 adult, 1 child shot in Paddock Hills, police say
Feb. 18, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One adult and a child were shot in Paddock Hills near Xavier University early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they got the call around 5 a.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Clearbrook Drive.
Both victims were taken to UC Medical Center, police said.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police do not have a suspect, but they believe the shooting is contained.
