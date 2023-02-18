Contests
1 person seriously injured in Universtiy Heights crash, police say

Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in University Heights Friday night.
Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in University Heights Friday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash occurred in University Heights Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on 125 West Martin Luther King Drive, police said.

Police say 27-year-old Chelsea Griffith was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser west on West Martin Luther King Drive when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the marked centerline, and hit a 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan driven by 73-year-old Jeffrey Neal.

The passenger of Griffith’s vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers say Griffith and Neal have non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to UC Medical Center, where they are in stable condition.

It is unknown if anyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Officers say excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Impairment is still being investigated, police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

