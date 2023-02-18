2 juveniles, adult seriously hurt in West Price Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people including two juveniles are hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night after a three-car crash in West Price Hill.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on St. Lawrence Avenue at Harris Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

Emonie Stuckey, 19, and the two juveniles were in a 2009 Chevy Cobalt going west on St. Lawrence when they hit a westbound 2012 Buick Lacrosse and a parked Chevrolet Silverado, police say.

No one else was in the Cobalt, and it’s unclear who was driving. None of the three occupants were wearing a seatbelt, police say. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor.

Stuckey and the two juveniles suffered serious injuries. EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver of the Lacrose was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. The Silverado was empty.

Police are investigating whether impairment was a factor.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.