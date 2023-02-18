Contests
16-year-old charged as adult in Cincinnati murder spree that killed four

Prosecutors said he has no remorse and even bragged about the killings.
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is...
The scene of a 2021 homicide in South Fairmount that left Davon Lipscomb dead. Mikeem Thomas is accused of killing him.
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A teen accused of being involved in a “for hire” scheme that led to three slayings in 2021 and a fourth in 2020 has been indicted on 27 counts, including multiple counts of murder, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Prosecutors say Mikeem Thomas − his middle name in court documents is “Demann” − was involved in three fatal shootings in 2021 that happened within a three-week span. Officials called it a “reign of terror.”

The fourth fatal shooting happened in October 2020.

“Money, I think, is a motivator. That’s part of this. Drugs is part of this as well,” Lt. David Johnston said when the scheme was initially uncovered in 2021. Thomas was not named at the time.

[Series of ‘targeted’ murder leads to 4 adults, teen being indicted]

Earlier this month, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge ruled that Thomas, 16, was not amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system. The Enquirer is naming him because he will be tried in adult court.

Prosecutors said Thomas, who was 14 when the killings happened, is likely the only juvenile in the court’s history to be accused of killing four people in four different incidents. Prosecutors said he has no remorse, had bragged about the killings, and expected to be paid for at least one.

In a fatal shooting that happened on Feb. 1, 2021, prosecutors said Thomas set up a robbery in South Fairmount and used Facebook to lure the victim to the area.

Acting on his own, prosecutors said Thomas approached the passenger side of a car that had two people inside and shot 19-year-old Terrance North in the head, killing him. Prosecutors said Thomas shot a second man in the mouth and jaw, but he survived.

Thomas kept a photo of North’s funeral service information on his cellphone, prosecutors said.

Investigators connected two additional killings to Thomas after that.

On Friday, a grand jury in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court indicted him on charges including murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

No trial date has been set. Thomas is being held on a $2.7 million bond that was set by a juvenile court judge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

