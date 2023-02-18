Contests
Dry and Mostly Sunny Weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a clear, crisp, frosty and cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens. After a cold start, temperatures will improve Saturday back into the low-to-mid 40s thanks to abundant sunshine along with a few high thin clouds.

Breezy warm winds on Sunday will bump highs back in the mid 50s by the end of the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds.

President’s Day Monday will be dry for much of the day, but a weak front passes through the tri-state. This will give us a small chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers, but should they develop they’ll be brief.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all stand the chance of isolated to widely scattered rain showers, though as of Friday afternoon, they do not appear to be washouts. Temperatures warm up each day with Tuesday in the mid 50s, but by Thursday, highs will be in the mid 60s!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

