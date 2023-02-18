Contests
Greater Cincinnati Water Works says “no contaminants found” in Ohio River test results

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Water Works said in a release Saturday that its utility continues to monitor the safety of water from the Ohio River since the train derailment in East Palestine.

Approximately 148 water samples were collected for analysis since the derailment happened on Feb. 3, and no detectable levels of the chemicals were found, according to GCWW.

These samples were tested for butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and ethylhexl acrylate, which are chemicals used for industrial processes such as the production of lacquers, enamels, inks, adhesives, paint thinners and industrial cleaners, the release said.

“Our utility will continue regular sampling for the foreseeable future to ensure a supply of safe and healthy drinking water is available for GCWW customers,” officials said.

Authorities detected low levels of butyl acrylate in a small waterway about 300 miles north of Cincinnati, and GCWW temporarily shut off Ohio River water intake on Friday.

GCWW said they will work with state and federal regulatory partners to closely monitor and remove any traces from the spill, which are expected to arrive in the Cincinnati area by early Sunday, Feb. 19.

