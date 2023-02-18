Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

Officials said the police SUV had its emergency lights on and was about to pass a car on the left when the car turned in front of the cruiser. The cruiser hit the car. The force of the collision sent the cruiser toward a sidewalk, where it hit a pedestrian who was standing in a bike lane just off the corner, police said. The cruiser then hit an unoccupied car.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car that turned in front of the cruiser was not hurt.

Police said the cruiser was responding to an emergency call by another officer who requested help.

Authorities said Saturday that they were still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham
Police make arrest related to case of murdered Tri-State woman Katelyn Markham
A 41-year-old driver, along with a 29 and 28-year-old passenger, were taken to the University...
Westwood crash sends 3 to hospital
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50
A 34-year-old driver is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Clermont County crash
Indiana State Police say a 19-year-old from Cleves, Ohio, was struck and killed while he was...
Man pushing car hit, killed on US 50 identified

Latest News

FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
North Korea fires missile as US, S. Korea prepare for drills
Save the Animals Foundations to host fundraiser March 4
Save the Animals Foundations to host fundraiser March 4
Fresh Prince's Karyn Parsons to join NKU Black History Month panel
Fresh Prince's Karyn Parsons to join NKU Black History Month panel
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine