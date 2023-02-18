Tri-State foundation footing the bill for first responders to get life-changing PTSD treatment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder are receiving a new treatment not covered by most insurance plans thanks to support from the Chip Terry Foundation.

The treatment, called stellate ganglion block, involves injecting a local anesthetic—often twice across separate visits—in the spine that tempers the fight-or-flight response.

Dr. Justin Kruer, anesthesiologist at Beacon Orthopedics Sports and Medicine, is among those who administers SGB in Greater Cincinnati. He says it has been shown to improve symptoms of PTSD by as much as 84 percent.

“They’re the people that are protecting us, so we certainly owe it to them, to give them something in return,” Kruer said.

Marc Basye, a retired police sergeant with 30 years of service behind him, says every first responder has “that one call” that haunts them. For Basye, it was during his work as a first responder, when a mother witnessed her son died by suicide. “I put her head on my shoulder and calmed her as she sobbed.”

Basye holds back tears as he recounts another experience, when a man pointed a rifle at him and pulled the trigger. He suffers from PTSD and confesses to have experienced suicidal ideation: “I had not one, not two, but three plans that I developed to end my own life.”

For Basye, those thoughts ended after his second SGB treatment. “I’m not angry anymore,” he said, adding the treatment gave him a new lens through which to view his life. He calls the treatment’s aftermath “euphoric.”

Kruer speculates the treatment isn’t better known because those who have PTSD have a hard time discussing it openly.

The anesthetic, called Ropivacaine, wears off after a few hours, but Kruer says there’s crucial continued benefits from the initial block.

“It’s almost like a reset button for the sympathetic nervous system, giving people long-term relief from their symptoms,” he explained.

Basye described the treatment’s effects this way: “It takes you from a ‘high burn’ or a ‘high heat’ and brings your symptoms down to a simmer.”

But it’s not covered by most insurance plans, so Jo Terry, widow of a Tri-State firefighter who died by suicide in 2017, created a foundation in her husband’s name and honor to help. The Chip Terry Fund has been paying for SGB treatments for first responders ever since.

