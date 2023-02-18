Xavier students rattled after coming face-to-face with alleged home invader

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Xavier University nursing student says she returned to her Norwood home with a friend last week to discover a stranger inside.

One week later, Christina Monge can still recall hearing his footsteps before coming face-to-face with him.

“My heart just dropped,” Christina Monge said. “Like, my stomach and my heart just dropped.”

That man, according to police, is 25-year-old Bryant Williams.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Monge says she and her friend heard the patter of footsteps in the room directly above her own.

“We looked in one of my roommate’s rooms, there was, like, insulation pulled out, like, behind her mirror, which connects to my room,” she said. “It’s usually bolted, but it was unbolted. He was trying to open it.”

Then her dog, Kobe, started barking in the darkness, magnifying her sense of dread. She went to see what Kobe was barking at, and suddenly, according to Monge, Williams slammed her bedroom door. She says he opened it only to slam it again.

They were able to dart past him and flee the stairs. “Went out the front doo and started running,” she recalled.

Williams is currently behind bars at the Hamilton County Justice Center. A grand jury on Friday returned an indictment against him on charges including burglary and trespassing.

It’s an encounter that still lingers in Monge’s mind. “I had the hardest time falling asleep for the first couple of days,” Monge said. “My roommate has been sleeping with me for the past four days.”

Now she’s left to wonder whether noises she’s heard in the past may have been more than the creaks in a settling house.

“We had heard sounds in the basement before this, and we just all thought we were being paranoid,” she said. “Then once this happened, was like, I wonder if he had been down there multiple times before.”

Williams’ next court date is Tuesday.

