Afternoon Sunshine, breezy and mild conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mid-to-high level clouds will linger into Sunday morning, but should move out of the tri-state mid-morning as abundant sunshine and breezy wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour move in! Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s thanks to the sunshine and winds.

Cloud cover once again moves in Sunday night going into Monday morning, which will keep overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Isolated rain showers will be possible Monday - especially in the morning hours - but it won’t be an all day washout nor will it be much moisture. Afternoon highs are unaffected by the rain with the thermometer going up in the mid 50s. If you’ll be working outside, note that winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Tuesday morning could see a few sprinkles or light rain showers, but a large majority of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Again, like Monday, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and there could be wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, but not breezy all day long.

Rain showers move in late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as a strong warm front moves into the region, providing unseasonably warm highs in the mid 60s. Rain will be likely for much of the day Wednesday with a few breaks here and there. Thunder is possible, but as of Saturday night, there appears to be a very low threat for severe weather on Wednesday. Rain and possible thunder will continue Wednesday night, but the moisture moves out by early Thursday morning before the morning commute.

Thursday may be a disruptive day as it’ll be a windy day. Winds on Thursday may gust up to 40 miles per hour. The winds will also warm things up big time in the tri-state. Near-record highs are expected Thursday with forecast highs in the low 70s. The record high for Thursday in Cincinnati (CVG) is 72, which was set back in 1996.

Cooler, but still mild conditions are expected Friday with moisture moving in Friday night into next Saturday with highs back in the 50s.

