Blind and visually impaired kids gear up for “Accessible Ski Day” at Perfect North

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews at Perfect North Slopes were alongside blind and visually impaired kids Saturday to guide them in learning how to ski and to ensure that they have the best experience possible.

“Accessible Ski Day” also allows the kids to gain confidence in knowing they can participate in sports.

“Being visually impaired myself, I think these events are great because these events weren’t always the case - there wasn’t always anyone to teach you how to play a sport or work with you in various, differences of sports,” said Dez Scruggs, adaptive sports coordinator for Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired. “I think that having these events give kids the sense of encouragement, give kids motivation, give kids the boost of self-esteem.”

One student names a few adaptive sports he’s been able to play since being involved with Clovernook.

“I’ve done tennis, skiing last year and this year, again and we also recently did ‘goalball’ as well,” said Noah Krabach, a student at the Clovernook Center.

Goalball is a popular team sport among the blind and visually impaired that requires ear-hand coordination.

“Some kids may not be able to see the boards they are skiing on, some kids may not be able to see the hill that they are going down, but being paired with the right person makes it a lot easier which is called ‘adaptive,’ so like they are able to adapt skiing for each kid to enjoy it the proper way,” explained Scruggs.

He says that events like “Accessible Ski Day” allow children with visual impairment a chance to have fun and make friends.

“Don’t limit your child to nothing,” he says. “Let your child know that since you lost your vision, you didn’t lose your sight.”

