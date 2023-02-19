Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Blind and visually impaired kids gear up for “Accessible Ski Day” at Perfect North

Blind & visually impaired kids gear up for accessible ski day at Perfect North
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews at Perfect North Slopes were alongside blind and visually impaired kids Saturday to guide them in learning how to ski and to ensure that they have the best experience possible.

“Accessible Ski Day” also allows the kids to gain confidence in knowing they can participate in sports.

“Being visually impaired myself, I think these events are great because these events weren’t always the case - there wasn’t always anyone to teach you how to play a sport or work with you in various, differences of sports,” said Dez Scruggs, adaptive sports coordinator for Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired. “I think that having these events give kids the sense of encouragement, give kids motivation, give kids the boost of self-esteem.”

One student names a few adaptive sports he’s been able to play since being involved with Clovernook.

“I’ve done tennis, skiing last year and this year, again and we also recently did ‘goalball’ as well,” said Noah Krabach, a student at the Clovernook Center.

Goalball is a popular team sport among the blind and visually impaired that requires ear-hand coordination.

“Some kids may not be able to see the boards they are skiing on, some kids may not be able to see the hill that they are going down, but being paired with the right person makes it a lot easier which is called ‘adaptive,’ so like they are able to adapt skiing for each kid to enjoy it the proper way,” explained Scruggs.

He says that events like “Accessible Ski Day” allow children with visual impairment a chance to have fun and make friends.

“Don’t limit your child to nothing,” he says. “Let your child know that since you lost your vision, you didn’t lose your sight.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham
Police make arrest related to case of murdered Tri-State woman Katelyn Markham
A 41-year-old driver, along with a 29 and 28-year-old passenger, were taken to the University...
Westwood crash sends 3 to hospital
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50
Indiana State Police say a 19-year-old from Cleves, Ohio, was struck and killed while he was...
Man pushing car hit, killed on US 50 identified
A 34-year-old driver is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue's pet adoption event continues Sunday.
“My Furry Valentine” matches pets with new “best friends”
Greater Cincinnati Water Works gives update on Ohio River test results.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works says “no contaminants found” in Ohio River test results
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Ohio train derailment updates: Senators Brown, Vance seek additional air monitoring
Police were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in University Heights Friday night.
1 person seriously injured in University Heights crash, police say