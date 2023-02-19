“My Furry Valentine” matches pets with new “best friends”

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 100 puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are ready to be adopted into loving homes this weekend.

Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue hopes to match animals needing homes with families at “My Furry Valentine,” an adoption event happening at the Sharonville Convention Center.

As one of the largest pet rescue organizations in the country, the non-profit has saved the lives of tens of thousands of homeless pets.

Families are encouraged to review Louie’s Legacy’s adoption process and complete the application online through the website.

Visit Louie’s Legacy’s Facebook to learn where adoption events are happening throughout Greater Cincinnati.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 19 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH.

