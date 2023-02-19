Contests
“My Furry Valentine” matches pets with new “best friends”

Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue's pet adoption event continues Sunday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 100 puppies, kittens, dogs and cats are ready to be adopted into loving homes this weekend.

Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue hopes to match animals needing homes with families at “My Furry Valentine,” an adoption event happening at the Sharonville Convention Center.

As one of the largest pet rescue organizations in the country, the non-profit has saved the lives of tens of thousands of homeless pets.

Families are encouraged to review Louie’s Legacy’s adoption process and complete the application online through the website.

Visit Louie’s Legacy’s Facebook to learn where adoption events are happening throughout Greater Cincinnati.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 19 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati, OH.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

