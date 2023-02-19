NKY Water District, Cincinnati Water Works close Ohio River intakes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Northern Kentucky Water District and the Greater Cincinnati Water Works took precautionary measures Sunday morning by closing their Ohio River water intakes, according to both water departments.

NKWD says they will rely on its storage capacity until the intakes are expected to be reopened Sunday around 2 p.m. GCWW has not given a date and time when they will reopen their water intakes.

“We will continue to monitor river flow and make a decision in the future about when to reopen the intake,” GCWW said in a press release.

Both departments will continue to collect samples at several locations along the river.

GCWW has tested around 159 water samples since Feb. 3, when the derailment at GCWW’s Ohio River water intake occurred. No detectable levels of the chemicals have been found, according to the GCWW.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works Ohio River water results. (Greater Cincinnati Water Works)

Greater Cincinnati Water Works says they have tested butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, and ethylhexyl acrylate.

Those chemicals are used in industrial processes, including the production of lacquers, enamels, inks, adhesives, paint thinners, and industrial cleaners.

The Northern Kentucky Water District says, “During samples collected upstream from the intake analyzed and Sunday morning, a compound called 2-Ethyl-hexanol was detected.”

The NKWD says the compound is commonly used in industrial applications including flavorings and fragrances.

”Analysis of water drawn from the intake have not indicated a detectable concentration of this compound,” the NKWD said.

When asked by FOX19 if they think this chemical is related to the train derailment, an NKWD spokesperson said they have not been able to definitively determine that at this time.

According to the Cincinnati Environmental Management System, the allowable level of Butyl Acrylate is 560 parts per billion, and the highest level it reached was 12.5 in Little Beaver Creek.

Thirty-eight rail cars on an eastbound general merchandise freight train derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

As a result, a fire ensued, which damaged an additional 12 cars.

There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train—11 of which derailed. Here’s a list of the chemicals on board, including cancer-causing vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, which can cause breathing difficulties in cases of overexposure, according to the NTSB and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

On Feb. 3, low levels of butyl acrylate were detected in the Ohio River upstream. As of Friday, it was detected in Gallipolis, OH-about 200 miles from Cincinnati.

