Ohio Department of Health to open health clinic in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department and support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will open a health assessment clinic in East Palestine Tuesday.

According to a release from ODH, the clinic will open at noon on Tuesday, and will be open to an East Palestine area residents who have medical questions or concerns related to the train derailment.

The clinic, located at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street, will begin scheduling appointments on Monday at 8 a.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

In addition to the two assessment rooms, a mobile unit run by the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will be parked outside the church to accommodate more appointments.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be on site, with a toxicologist available either on site or by phone.

“Last week, I was in East Palestine and listened as many area residents expressed their concerns and fears,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “I heard you, the state heard you, and now the Ohio Department of Health and many of our partner agencies are providing this clinic, where people can come and discuss these vital issues with medical providers. We encourage anyone who has medical concerns or questions to take advantage of this resource.”

The clinic is a chance for residents to discuss health concerns and receive an assessment, with referrals made if needed.

Hours for this week are:

Church Assessment Rooms

Tuesday 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed Sunday.

Mobile Unit

Tuesday 12-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours next week (Feb. 27 to March 4) will be:

Church Assessment Rooms

Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mobile Unit

Tuesday-Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.