Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into condo

Summit County man dies while sleeping after vehicle crashes into his condo
By Patrick Stout and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man was killed while sleeping in his home after a vehicle crashed into his residence early Sunday morning, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office said a 2010 Subaru had been driving northbound on Mayfair Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed over the centerline and went off the roadway to the left, crashing through a fence and then plowing into the condo on Bath Drive, the Sheriff said.

A 69-year-old man was sleeping inside the home and was struck by the vehicle after it crashed into the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Kendra Ek, the victim’s next door neighbor and tells 19 News, “He was a very nice old man. Every time we went to get the mail we always said hello to each other.”

The driver of the Subaru was identified as a 32-year-old woman from the city of Green.

She was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators determined the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and speed, alcohol, and narcotics use are suspected to be factors in the crash.

The name of the 69-year-old man who was killed has not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

