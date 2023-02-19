Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Tense moments: Good Samaritan helps rescue lost dog on freeway

It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among speeding cars. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Jasmine Viel
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A dramatic dog rescue unfolded on a busy freeway in Southern California on Friday.

And a nurse was among the good Samaritans who stopped to save the puppy.

Amber Streid said the dog jumped right into her car.

“A couple in a truck started clapping, and some guy in a white van started clapping. Everybody was just happy that someone was able to get the dog,” Streid said.

Maybe the dog sensed she was a dog lover, as Streid already has several rescue animals of her own.

The nurse said she also noticed right away the lost pup had suffered injuries to its paws.

“She went right to my feet, and got blood all over,” Streid said.

Streid and her father said they called their mobile veterinarian, Joan Winter, to stop by and check out the dog.

“She’s lucky to be alive, but doesn’t look worse for the wear,” Winter said. “I do think she has an owner, as she looks pretty well fed. She’s somebody’s pet.”

Winter said she scanned the dog for a microchip, but didn’t find one.

According to Streid, she is hoping the dog can be reunited with its owner, but she is happy to help care for the animal.

Winter said dog owners are legally responsible for any damage done to a car if a dog gets loose and gets hit.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham
Police make arrest related to case of murdered Tri-State woman Katelyn Markham
A 41-year-old driver, along with a 29 and 28-year-old passenger, were taken to the University...
Westwood crash sends 3 to hospital
Police: Man pushing car hit, killed by driver on US-50
Indiana State Police say a 19-year-old from Cleves, Ohio, was struck and killed while he was...
Man pushing car hit, killed on US 50 identified
A 34-year-old driver is dead in an overnight crash in Clermont County, according to the Ohio...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in Clermont County crash

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Blinken: China’s balloon incursion ‘must never happen again’
It was a tense and dangerous situation on a California highway as a stray dog ran among...
Good Samaritan rescues lost dog on freeway
Greater Cincinnati Water Works gives update on Ohio River test results.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works says “no contaminants found” in Ohio River test results
Authorities say Nyeisha Davis, a former prison guard, has been arrested for trying to smuggle...
Guard arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into prison, authorities say