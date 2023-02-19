Contests
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurism

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait-and-see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

