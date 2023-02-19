Contests
Water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment

Testing water safety levels in Cincinnati following East Palestine derailment
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Water companies say they will use their reserve supply of water before opening the pumps again.

In Ohio, Greater Cincinnati Water Works says it has tested more than 130 water samples at the Ohio River water intake and no detectable levels of the chemicals from the derailment site have been found.

Yesterday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the chemical plume in the Ohio River has “completely dissipated.”

According to the EPA, the allowable level of Butyl Acrylate is 560 parts per billion and the highest level it reached was 12.5 in Little Beaver Creek.

Norfolk Southern, the company that operated the train carrying those hazardous materials, met with residents and local leaders of East Palestine.

According to spokesman Connor Spielmaker, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was also meeting with company crews working at the site of the derailment.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement Friday that it was “committed to coordinating the cleanup project and paying for its associated costs,” saying the company wanted to ensure that East Palestine’s residents and natural environment “not only recover but thrive.”

